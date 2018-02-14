Gliding through Glacier National Park

Winter is an ideal time to explore one of Northwest Montana’s most iconic destinations: Glacier National Park. While the park is jam-packed with visitors in the summer, it’s less congested this time of the year offering an endless amount of “un-crowded recreational opportunities,” according to the National Park Service.

One of the best ways to take in the amazing sights of Glacier Park is to go cross-country skiing on some of the many ski trails in the park. Highlights include the Apgar area, St. Mary, Two Medicine and Marias Pass.

The National Park Service recommends that people keep a close eye on its website for up-to-date trail and area closures. The Park Service also notes that some cross-park trips travel through extreme terrain and that people should be aware of the danger, especially from avalanches. It notes that some longer trips should only be taken by experienced and well-equipped parties.

Visit www.nps.gov/glac for more information and a printable trail map.

