Kalispell Brewing Company Debuts ‘University of Beer’ Class Series

Are you a fan of beer and the art of brewing? Are you fascinated by the different flavor profiles and notes you detect when sampling craft beers at Kalispell Brewing Company? Thirsty to learn more?

If so, come to the Kalispell Brewing Company’s taproom for the upcoming University of Beer class series, where experts delve deeper in the mysterious, frothy world of malt and hops.

The cost is $50 for the general public and $40 for members of the Demersville Drinking Club.

The weekly classes are March 1, 8, 15, 22, and run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

