Good Enough

6:45 a.m. A Kalispell resident flipped their truck into a tree and decided to just walk home.

10:59 a.m. Some Facebook drama was reported.

12:05 p.m. A man decided to take a nap by a mailbox.

2:54 p.m. A casino patron was being a problem.

3:30 p.m. A Kalispell resident informed law enforcement that “everyone was out to get him.”

7:44 p.m. A local restaurant manager is running out of ways to tell a homeless man he can’t sleep in his establishment.

8:41 p.m. Two youths were caught drinking.

8:48 p.m. Another area youth was using a fake ID to by some booze.

9:53 p.m. Some dogs are barking in the cold on Muskrat Drive.

