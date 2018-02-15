Good Enough

6:45 a.m. A Kalispell resident flipped their truck into a tree and decided to just walk home.
10:59 a.m. Some Facebook drama was reported.
12:05 p.m. A man decided to take a nap by a mailbox.
2:54 p.m. A casino patron was being a problem.
3:30 p.m. A Kalispell resident informed law enforcement that “everyone was out to get him.”
7:44 p.m. A local restaurant manager is running out of ways to tell a homeless man he can’t sleep in his establishment.
8:41 p.m. Two youths were caught drinking.
8:48 p.m. Another area youth was using a fake ID to by some booze.
9:53 p.m. Some dogs are barking in the cold on Muskrat Drive.