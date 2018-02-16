FWP Commission Approves New Hunting Regulations

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved new regulations for the 2018-2019 hunting season on Feb. 15, including new mule deer restrictions near Libby.

The commission approved a proposal that creates a new limited draw for mule deer bucks in a section of the Fisher River in Hunting District 103 east of Libby. The new permit area will take effect this year with a quota of five draw permits. Applications will be due March 15. Maps will be available at FWP’s office in Kalispell and online at fwp.mt.gov under “Hunt Planner.”

“The limited draw mule deer hunt will set aside about a quarter of hunting district 103 for permit-only antlered buck hunting and you will have to apply for a permit,” FWP Region 1 Wildlife Manager Neil Anderson said. “Hunters are encouraged to review these and other changes to the hunting seasons and plan accordingly so they don’t miss an opportunity this fall.”

Other decisions by the commission included denying the use of crossbows as a legal weapon for fall turkey hunting; closing districts 131, 132, 134, 141, 151 (Missoula, Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Powell counties) for mountain goat hunting; making it illegal to take a female mountain goat accompanying a kid or a female mountain goat in a group that contains one or more kids in FWP Regions 1, 2 and 4; and approving a resolution supporting the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bipartisan bill working its way through Congress. The legislation, if approved, could provide $1.3 billion in annual funds to state wildlife agencies for conserving wildlife and habitat, increasing wildlife-associated recreation opportunities, and increasing conservation education programs.

