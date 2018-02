10:15 a.m. A Kalispell man reported a robbery and he’s convinced it’s an “inside job.”

1:48 p.m. Someone left their phone at a motel.

3:54 p.m. A local resident called 911 because they were broken down on the side of the road. The caller became “distraught” at the idea of calling a tow truck themselves.

4:42 p.m. A Kalispell resident found a bag of bath salts.

6:39 p.m. A Kalispell man’s daughter was “being a pain in the butt.”

