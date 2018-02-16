Local Gymnasts Compete at Glacier Challenge

More than 300 athletes from Montana, Idaho and Canada competed at the third annual Glacier Challenge in late January at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center.

The event is hosted by the Flathead Gymnastics Academy, based in Kalispell, and more than 30 different Flathead gymnasts placed in the top three in their individual events. Overall team scores from each of six levels of competition are combined to crown an overall winner of the Glacier Challenge, which went to the Hamilton-based Velocity Gymnastics Academy. Flathead finished second.

For more information, visit www.flatheadgymnastics.com.

