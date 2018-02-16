Ostermiller Tapped to be Next US Marshal for Montana

BILLINGS — The White House says President Donald Trump intends to nominate Rodney Ostermiller as Montana’s next U.S. Marshal.

Ostermiller would succeed former Marshal Darrell Bell and has been in the position on an acting basis since October. Prior to that he served as chief deputy marshal for the Montana since 2004.

The Marshals Service is the law enforcement arm of the federal court system, with duties that include apprehending fugitives, protecting judges and witnesses and transporting federal prisoners.

Ostermiller, a Billings native, began his career with the service in 1991. He later served in Iowa before returning to Montana in 2002.

The nomination must go before the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

