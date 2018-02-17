Blizzard Wallops Flathead Valley

Updated: Feb. 17, 10 p.m.

A massive winter storm has hampered travel across Northwest Montana and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to only travel in case of emergency.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Flathead Valley through 11 a.m. Sunday. Heavy snow is expected to fall overnight and upwards of 9 inches could fall in the Kalispell area. Up to a foot of snow was expected overnight on Marias Pass. Winds up to 50 miles per hour are expected throughout the night as well.

Wind and snow was creating dangerous travel conditions across the region and the sheriff’s office said plows were having a hard time keeping roads open.

Comments

comments