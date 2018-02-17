Flathead Fusion Wins Another State Title

The Flathead Fusion 14-and-under girls hockey team claimed a second consecutive Montana Amateur Hockey Association state championship with a pair of heart-stopping late wins at the annual state tournament Feb. 9-11 in Bozeman.

Flathead (15-3-1) took down the top-seeded Glasgow Ice Dawgs in the state title game when Lexi Kersten put home a rebound for a 3-2 sudden death winner in double-overtime. One day earlier, the Fusion reached the championship round by edging the Missoula Bruins 2-1 when Kenzie Baker scored with less than 10 seconds to go.

In four years of state competition, the Kalispell-based Fusion has won three state titles and finished second once. Baker led the Fusion in this year’s tournament with six goals and Nya Barber-Castro was named the championship game’s most valuable player.

The Fusion is part of the Flathead Valley Hockey Association, which sponsors youth teams for boys and girls at a variety of age levels. For more information, visit www.flatheadflames.org.

