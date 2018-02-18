Skier Lost Near Big Mountain

Updated: Feb. 18, 2:15 p.m.

Search and rescue teams are looking for a skier lost near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said the Flathead County man was last seen in the area of Flower Point on Saturday afternoon. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was reported missing when he didn’t return home on Saturday, according to Curry.

Officials with Whitefish Mountain Resort say the man was skiing out of the ski area boundaries

Flathead County Search and Rescue and North Valley Rescue were sent to the scene late Saturday and looked for most of the evening. Curry said authorities are back at it this morning. .

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

