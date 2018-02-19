Search Continues for Missing Skier

Search and rescue crews on Monday continued their efforts to locate a skier reported missing Feb. 17 near Big Mountain, identifying the man as Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, a long-practicing physician from Columbia Falls, but turning up empty-handed.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said Flathead County Search and Rescue and North Valley Rescue teams resumed their efforts Monday morning after winter storm weather and poor visibility hampered the search crews during portions of Sunday. The teams were joined by members of the Flathead Nordic Backcountry Patrol and approximately 30 volunteers, according to a press release from Curry.

Based on information provided to authorities on Saturday, Torgerson was planning to ski into Canyon Creek from the Flower Point area on Big Mountain, northeast of Whitefish Mountain Resort’s boundary. He was reported overdue at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, Curry said rescue teams using skis and snowmobiles continued to comb the backcountry for signs of Torgerson, while the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter also aided in the search as visibility improved.

