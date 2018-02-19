Whitefish’s Hamilton Ash to Fight in Boise on Feb. 23

Whitefish mixed martial artist Hamilton Ash returns to the cage Feb. 23 to fight for the Front Street Fights 155-pound lightweight championship belt against Josh Wick.

Ash (7-2-0) and Wick (8-3-0) will face off in the main event of a six-bout card at Boise’s CenturyLink Arena as part of Front Street Fights 16, with the first fight scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Ash vs. Wick showdown will be broadcast on the Front Street Fights YouTube page and aired live at The Remington Bar in Whitefish. The main event should begin no earlier than 9 p.m., depending on the length of the earlier bouts.

Ash has won three straight fights since losing by third-round knockout to Vince Morales at Bellator 155 in May 2016. Bellator is one of the largest mixed martial arts promotions in the world outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Already the Montana Fusion Fight League’s lightweight title-holder, Ash won a decision over Brandon Todd at Front Street Fights 14 in November and believes a win against Wick could vault him into a fight for Bellator or even the UFC.

“(Front Street Fights) is starting to be more recognized as a more legitimate organization to fight out of,” Ash said earlier this month. “I’m looking to beat this dude and keep moving forward.”

Wick is a Colorado native and has won each of his last two fights, including a win at Front Street Fights 11 last February.

In 2017, Ash opened his own gym, Whitefish Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, where he now teaches the martial art to kids and adults. For more information on the gym and its programs, visit www.whitefishbjj.com.

