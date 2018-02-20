Always Party Responsibly

9:22 a.m. A painter set off an alarm in Whitefish.

9:52 a.m. A dog named Tucker was stirring up drama in Kalispell.

9:58 a.m. A concerned Kalispell resident called 911 because they were worried about a man who had a flat tire on the side of U.S. Highway 93. They “had a class” to get to, however, so they couldn’t stop to help.

9:59 a.m. A Whitefish man was injured trying to break up a fight between his dog and a deer.

10:18 a.m. Reflective cones were deployed in Kalispell.

1:29 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called the cops after seeing a bag of meth on Snapchat.

1:15 p.m. A Kalispell dog was executed after it murdered a number of chickens on Rhodes Draw. The owner of the deceased chickens put the birds and the dog in a trash bag and tossed the remains onto his neighbor’s lawn. The owner of the dog was angry but was informed that it was legal, albeit perhaps tasteless, to kill the dog.

3:32 p.m. A dog named Gus went on a walkabout through Kalispell. He came home soon after.

3:44 p.m. A Kalispell man found blood in his driveway. He wanted law enforcement to check it out in case he was accused of any crimes.

4:47 p.m. A Canadian man was renting a party bus to travel to Whitefish and wanted to know if it was cool if they had a few road sodas on the way. The man added he did not want to do anything illegal.

6:46 p.m. A Kalispell man was throwing a fit in his camper.

8:45 p.m. A bunch of kids heading into the woods to party got their van stuck in the snow.

Comments

comments