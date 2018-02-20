Bitter Cold Wind Leads to School Closures in Billings Area

BILLINGS – Bitter cold wind chill temperatures led school officials in Billings and the surrounding areas to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Schools are also closed in Park City, Lockwood, Shepherd and Custer along with Huntley Project school and schools on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Other area schools were delaying the start of classes until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind child chill temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees (-40 Celsius) Tuesday morning.

The temperature in Billings was minus 11 (-24 Celsius) at 7 a.m. with a wind chill of minus 34 (-37 Celsius).

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Terry Bouck says school officials will make a decision Tuesday morning about whether classes will be held on Wednesday.

