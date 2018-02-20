‘The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane’ at O’Shaughnessy

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents the extraordinary tale of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.” Called a “captivating and enchanting show for every age” by the Chicago Sun Times, this family-friendly production opens with a sneak preview night on February 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Performances continue on February 23 and 24 and March 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are on February 25 and March 4 at 4 p.m.

Based on Newbery-winner Kate DiCamillo’s beloved book, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is a breathtaking story of finding friendship, finding yourself, and eventually finding your way home.

Tickets for the sneak preview on February 22 are $12 for adults and $10 for students and are available only at the door with general seating. Tickets for other performances are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office at 1 Central Avenue in Whitefish or by calling 862-5371.

