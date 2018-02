When: Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: www.snowbikeseries.com

Snow-biking is a winter recreation, where a ski and a lightweight, high-performance track are fitted to modern, off-road motorcycles. There will be a twisting, supercross-type track with great spectator viewing under covered grandstands at the fairgrounds. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $10, ages 6-12 are $5, and 5 and under are free.

