Montana Seeks Marketing Injunction Against OxyContin Maker

HELENA — The state of Montana is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin from marketing opioids to Montana prescribers, seeking to put the force of a court order behind Purdue Pharma’s recent promise to end such marketing nationwide.

Purdue announced on Feb. 10 that it would stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors in response to lawsuits by several states alleging the company misrepresented the risk of addiction.

The company last week declined Montana’s request to put that decision into an enforceable agreement. Attorney General Tim Fox filed a motion for the injunction on Tuesday in Helena.

Purdue spokesman Robert Josephson said Wednesday a written agreement is unnecessary.

The requested injunction would prohibit direct marketing to Montana prescribers while the state’s consumer protection lawsuit against Purdue moves forward.

Comments

comments