Search for Missing Skier Continues Into Fourth Day

Search and rescue teams have been looking for Jonathan Scott Torgerson near Big Mountain since Feb. 17. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

More than 30 people are combing the mountains near Whitefish in the search for a 62-year-old Columbia Falls skier who has been missing since Feb. 17.

Jonathan Scott Torgerson, a physician at North Valley Hospital, was last seen skiing near Flower Point at Whitefish Mountain Resort on the afternoon of Feb. 17. Authorities believe the man had gone skiing beyond the resort boundaries in the Big Mountain backcountry zone.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said search-and-rescue teams have expanded their search to a 500-acre area on the edge of the ski area. On Wednesday, Flathead County Search and Rescue and North Valley Rescue teams consisting of dozens of volunteers were skiing into the area and looking for any sign of Torgerson. Two Bear Air was also searching from the sky.

“We’re doing a tree-by-tree search,” Curry said.

Curry said the search is particularly challenging because Torgerson went missing at the height of last weekend’s blizzard, meaning his tracks have been covered in snow.

Curry said search and rescue teams would continue looking for Torgerson until he is found.

