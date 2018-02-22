Person Detained Following Homicide South of Red Lodge

BILLINGS — Authorities say they’ve detained a person of interest following an alleged homicide in south-central Montana.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a Thursday news release that the homicide occurred south of Red Lodge along Highway 212. Identities of the victim and the detained individual were not immediately released.

A section of the highway was closed Wednesday evening and Red Lodge schools were canceled Thursday morning as a precaution.

McQuillan said there was no current threat to the public.

He says the state Department of Criminal Investigation and Red Lodge Police are assisting in the investigation.

