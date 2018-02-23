Man Charged in Fatal Shooting South of Red Lodge

BILLINGS – A man suspected in a fatal shooting in south-central Montana has been charged with deliberate homicide.

Thomas Schifferns, of Red Lodge, was charged in Carbon County District Court on Thursday for the death of 63-year-old James McGregor, who was reported missing Monday.

According to charging documents, McGregor had been staying with Schifferns and his common-law spouse, and Schifferns said he was mad at McGregor because he was “homeless and disrespectful.”

Sheriff Josh McQuillan says the homicide happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212, a section of which was closed Wednesday evening. Red Lodge schools were canceled Thursday morning as a precaution.

Booking documents do not indicate if Schifferns has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

