122-Unit Manufactured-Home Park Proposed in Evergreen

On March 6, the Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider a conditional-use permit that would allow for a manufactured-home park with 122 rental spaces in Evergreen.

The applicants, Michael V. Seaman and Garry Seaman, are seeking the permit to build West Evergreen Estates on 33 acres off West Evergreen Drive, west of Evergreen School.

The plan includes nearly 9 acres of open park space, and the Evergreen school has requested that the developers build a five-foot chain link fence along the eastern boundary of the manufactured-home park.

As of Feb. 16, the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office had not received public comment on the project. The March 6 Board of Adjustment meeting at 6 p.m. at the South Campus building in Kalispell. The Flathead County Planning Board will take up the issue in April.

