A 48-year-old Bigfork woman died Monday night in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Highway 35 east of the Flathead River Bridge, authorities said Tuesday.

Jennifer Franklin was the lone occupant of the vehicle she was driving. She was not wearing a seat belt. The lone occupant of the second vehicle was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Comments

comments