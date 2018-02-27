Construction Begins on West Reserve Plaza

A developer has demolished the old Kalispell Athletic Club on West Reserve Drive to make way for two new professional office buildings. Bruce and Cheryl Wiederspiel said they hope to begin construction on the buildings this spring with the goal of opening by Oct. 1.

Bruce Wiederspiel has been a commercial developer for 30 years, primarily working on drug stores in the Northeast. Wiederspiel completed the purchase of the athletic club last month, and the building was knocked down soon after. Wiederspiel said a dentist office and midwife service would be the building’s primary residents, but he is also talking with at least one law office about relocating to the new facility. One building will be 7,200 square feet and the other will be 12,000 square feet.

“We think this is going to be really good for the community,” Wiederspiel said.

