Krueger Files for County Commission Re-election

Flathead County Commissioner Gary Krueger officially filed for re-election on Feb. 23, hoping to earn another six-year term at the helm of the county and setting up another Republican showdown in the primary elections in June.

Krueger currently holds the seat for the Flathead County Commission’s District 3, encompassing the western third of the county and running from Olney to south of Lakeside.

Along with Krueger, Republicans Gerald “Jay” Scott, Ronalee Skees, and Randy Brodehl have thrown their hats into the ring, setting up a competitive primary. Before he won the general election in 2012, Krueger beat a field of four other Republicans in the primary, including Scott, who he bested by only 23 votes in a vote recount.

As of Feb. 23, no Democrats had filed to run for the county commission seat.

When he’s not fulfilling his duties as county commissioner, Krueger works in the farming, trucking and construction businesses. Krueger’s previous board experience includes the county’s Board of Adjustment, the West Valley Land Use Advisory Board and the West Valley School Board.

Candidates for the 2018 election have until March 12 to file. If no Democrats file, the race would be determined by the primary election on June 5. The general election is on Nov. 6.

