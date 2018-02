When: Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College

More info: freetheseedsmontana.com

This year’s event will offer 23 educational workshops by local experts, more than 40 booths with information and resources for accessing and growing food locally, a seed and plant start exchange and community conversations on reducing food waste, protecting food sources and increasing local food access. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

