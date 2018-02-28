Artists Give Back: Orphan Art Sale at Grouse Mountain Lodge

The Hockaday Museum of Art is hosting Artists Give Back 2018: Orphan Art Sale, a winter fundraiser supporting the museum’s upcoming 50th anniversary. More than 30 professional artists from around the Flathead Valley and Northwest Montana will have rare pieces from their own archives available for purchase. The artists are graciously donating all of the proceeds to the Hockaday.

The event will be held Saturday, March 3, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. Guests will enjoy live music and light appetizers. A full cash bar will be available. A raffle giveaway features prizes provided by numerous local businesses. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the museum at 406-755-5268.

Artists participating in the event include Richie Carter, Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey, Colt Idol, Karen Leigh, Mark Ogle, Tom Saubert, Sally Vannoy, Rachel Warner and Kenneth Yarus. The pieces they’ll contribute reflect the region’s rich artistic talent, and many showcase the natural beauty of Northwest Montana.

More information is available at hockadaymuseum.org. The Hockaday Museum of Art is located in the cultural district of downtown Kalispell at 302 Second Ave. E.

