Kelley’s Market Trends: Whitefish City Limits

Whitefish city limits’ sales in 2017 represented 12.6 percent of the overall Flathead residential market with 238 home sales. This is a 22.7 percent increase in the number of sales from what it was in 2016.

This January, there are 120 homes that are on the market within the city limits compared to 126 in January of 2017. With 120 current listings, this represents 6.1 months of inventory compared to 4.9 months of inventory in Flathead County. Last year at this time there was 7.8 months worth of inventory in Whitefish.

