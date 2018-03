Katie Williams pours a beer for a customer at the Black Star Draught House upstairs in the Great Northern Brewing Company in Whitefish. Lido Vizzutti | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, March 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bigfork

More info: bigforkbrewfest.com

The Bigfork Brewfest is back and will feature over 20 brewers, food trucks, bonfires and live music by Chance Cole and Kyle Dean. The day kicks off with a 5K run, and a highlight again this year will be the Spam-O-Rama carving competition prior to brewfest at noon at the Garden Bar. Advance tickets are now available for $25 and for $30 at the gate.

