Browning Boys Finish Fourth at Class A State Tournament

Northwest A conference regular season champion Browning won its first-round game en route to a fourth-place finish at the Class A boys basketball state tournament, March 1-3 in Bozeman.

The Indians (21-8) finished third in the Western A divisional one week earlier but bounced back in Bozeman to upset Belgrade 63-54 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals. Tyree Whitcomb scored 25 for Browning in the win, with Nathaniel Stiffarm adding 18.

After a Friday night loss to Billings Central, the Indians bounced back Saturday morning to upend Frenchtown 69-62 and reach the finals of the consolation bracket. There, Hamilton prevailed 74-69 to finish third in the tournament.

Hardin won the Class A state title, beating Billings Central 47-43 in the championship game.

Comments

comments