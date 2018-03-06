Carroll College Picks State Education Official as President

HELENA — Montana’s deputy commissioner of higher education has been selected as Carroll College’s next president.

The Independent Record reported Monday that John Cech was selected by a search committee and the school’s board of trustees.

Cech has worked for the Montana University System for 16 years. Cech is responsible for academic, research and student affairs for the state.

Cech said one of his goals at Carroll will be to continue recruitment and retention efforts to make sure graduates are ready to enter the workforce.

Carroll College has been ranked the top regional college in the West for seven years by U.S. News and World Report. Cech said he’d like to work toward being one of the top 25 colleges in the nation.

Cech will start in June.

