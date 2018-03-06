Critically Acclaimed String Quartet Comes to Whitefish

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Well-Strung, a dynamic string quartet known for its fusion of classical music with popular pop songs, all sung in four-part harmony. A family-friendly concert, Well-Strung will perform one night only on Friday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.

One of the hottest groups touring the country today, Well-Strung, a New York City based string quartet, derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by mashing classical music with the pop music of today. They meld Kelly Clarkson with Mozart, Taylor Swift with Bach, Rihanna with Vivaldi, Green Day with Pachelbel, and do it all in perfect harmony.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, or by calling 862-5371. Box office hours are from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before a performance. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

