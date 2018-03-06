Man Arrested after Evergreen Stabbing

An 18-year-old Kalispell man was arrested Monday night after law enforcement responded to a stabbing in Evergreen.

Deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office discovered the 22-year-old victim, also of Kalispell, lying on the side of Montana Highway 35 on the 1400 block, according to Sheriff Chuck Curry.

Witnesses said another man ran away from the scene to a nearby convenience store, where deputies arrested Blake Samuel Young, who appeared to also have been assaulted. He was arrested without incident and charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center by ambulance and underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, which Curry said involved people who “were either uncooperative or provided little or inconsistent information.”

