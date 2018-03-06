Olympian Maggie Voisin to Receive ‘Welcome Home’ March 7

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games slopestyle skier Maggie Voisin poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit, in Park City, Utah. Voisin has already qualified for her second Olympics. Now, the goal is to compete in her first. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Whitefish will celebrate two-time Olympian Maggie Voisin with an official “Welcome Home” event on Wednesday, March 7 at 4 p.m.

The 19-year-old slopestyle skier will ride a fire truck down Central Avenue before a celebration outside the O’Shaughnessy Center featuring the Whitefish Winter Carnival royalty and a proclamation by Mayor John Muhlfeld.

Voisin finished fourth in the slopestyle competition in PyeongChang last month, narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal. One of the top-rated slopestyle skiers in the world, Voisin qualified for the finals in PyeongChang by just two-tenths of a point before rebounding to post a score of 81.20 on her last run of the day. She briefly held the bronze medal position before being ousted by Great Britain’s Isabel Atkin.

In late January, Voisin became the first American woman to ever win X Games gold in slopestyle, just weeks after securing her spot on the Olympic team. Voisin also qualified for the 2014 Olympics but was injured on a training run in Sochi, Russia and was unable to compete.

Comments

comments