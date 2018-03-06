Russell Wilson to Speak in Kalispell

Stillwater Christian School is bringing Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson to Kalispell as the featured speaker at this year’s “For a Time Such as This” event, May 2 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center.

According to a release distributed by organizers, Wilson will be sharing his story of “faith, football and fame” at the banquet and buffet dinner, which is open to the public. Tickets to the event are $175 each, and a table of eight can be purchased for $1,000. VIP tickets and tables are also available.

Wilson was the 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year and led the Seattle Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title the following season.

Past speakers at Stillwater’s “For a Time Such as This” have included Mike Huckabee (2015), Ben Carson (2014) and Tim Tebow (2012). The event is a fundraiser for Stillwater Christian School.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stillwaterchristianschool.org or call (406) 752-4061.

