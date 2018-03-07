Kalispell City Council Approves 324-Unit Apartment Complex

What the proposed apartments on Two Mile Drive in Kalispell will look like. Contributed rendering

The Kalispell City Council has given the green light to a Spokane developer to begin work on a 324-unit apartment complex off Two Mile Drive. On March 5, the council voted to annex 15 acres of land into the city and give Bytech Construction LLC a conditional use permit to begin construction of a development called Crossings at Spring Creek.

The council unanimously approved the request to annex the land off Two Mile Drive into Kalispell, but one council member, Kyle Waterman, voted against the first reading of the conditional use permit.

The development will be built in six phases and include 15 three-story buildings, as well as a clubhouse, pickleball court and basketball court. There will also be garages for each apartment surrounding the complex. The apartments will be rented at market value, and Two Mile Drive will serve as the primary access to the complex, although eventually the developer would like to extend Teton Street into the development.

Some residents who live near the proposed development have opposed it over concerns about additional traffic, storm water and views. More than a dozen people spoke out against the project during planning board meetings in December and February and many of those same residents showed up at the March 5 city council meeting. City officials have acknowledged the concerns but have also noted the need for housing in the area.

