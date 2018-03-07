West Valley Businessman Files as Democrat for Commission Race

A West Valley businessman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Flathead County Commission District 3 seat, registering as a Democrat and ensuring the race for one of the most powerful seats in county government will be determined in November.

Before Tom Clark announced his Democratic candidacy on March 5, the race for the District 3 seat had only Republican challengers.

A fourth generation Flathead Valley resident, Clark brings with him 21 years as a business owner of Kalispell Plumbing and Heating, as well as experience on local boards such as the Kalispell High School Board of Trustees, the West Valley School Board, the West Valley Neighborhood Advisory Board, and co-chair of the West Valley Community Bike Path Committee.

Married 24 years to his wife Angie, Clark’s two college-aged kids attend University of Montana and Montana State University.

Republicans in the race include incumbent Commissioner Gary Krueger, Gerald “Jay” Scott, Ronalee Skees, and Randy Brodehl, setting up a competitive primary on the GOP side. If Clark is the only Democrat to register for the race, he’ll set up for a showdown with the winner of the Republican primary during the general election on Nov. 6

The primary election is June 5. Candidates for the 2018 election have until March 12 to file.

