When: Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: majesticvalleyarena.com

Two nights of high-flying fun for the entire family. Arena cross takes the most spectacular elements of outdoor racing, boils them down into a concentrated cocktail and then shoehorns them into arenas on purpose-built dirt tracks. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

