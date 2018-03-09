Wyoming Proposes Hunt of up to 24 Grizzlies This Fall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first grizzly bear hunting in the lower 48 states in more than 40 years could happen in Wyoming this fall.

Yellowstone-region grizzlies haven’t been hunted since they were put on the federal endangered species list in 1975. Wyoming officials released a plan Friday that would allow up to 24 grizzlies to be killed this fall.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will vote on the plan May 23.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports up to 12 bears could be killed in an area immediately surrounding Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Another 12 could be killed on farms, ranches and other areas not considered typical grizzly habitat.

Idaho and Montana are not planning their own hunts since the government removed Yellowstone-region grizzlies from federal protection in 2017.

Comments

comments