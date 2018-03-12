Former UM Student Charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide

MISSOULA — A former University of Montana student is charged with two counts of attempted deliberate homicide in a Missoula convenience store shooting.

Justice of the Peace Marie Anderson on Friday set bail at $1 million each for 18-year-old Chase Munson and for 19-year-old UM student Ivory Brien. Brien is charged with two counts of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide.

They did not enter pleas. The public defender’s office asked that their bail be set at $100,000 each.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Munson shooting a customer in the back and the head early on March 6. Munson then shot the clerk in the shoulder. Court records say Brien sprayed both with pepper spray.

Court records say a friend of Munson’s told police that Munson returned to the dorm with a gun and said he’d shot two men.

