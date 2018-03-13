Bigfork Girls Stopped in Semifinals

Bigfork gave eventual Class B state champion Three Forks its toughest test of the tournament on March 9 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula but ultimately fell 52-45 in the semifinal round.

The Valkyries (21-3) and Wolves were tied at 29 after three quarters but Three Forks surged ahead in the final period to advance. The following morning, Deer Lodge ended Bigfork’s year with a 49-36 win.

The Western B divisional champions, Bigfork beat St. Labre on Thursday to open the tournament, 55-47. Rakiah Grende scored 13 points in the win and Ellie Berreth added 12.

