ImagineIF Library Foundation Hosts Loud at the Library

The ImagineIF Library Foundation will host the ninth annual Loud at the Library party on Thursday, March 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ImagineIF Kalispell. The evening will include food, drink, dancing, fabulous prizes and other noisy behavior. Loud at the Library supports programming and patron services at the ImagineIF Libraries. Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 to benefit children’s and community programs at ImagineIF’s locations in Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Kalispell and Marion.

Dance the night away to the gypsy jazz of the Big Sky Hot Club. Delicious small bites are provided by Oso, with beer by Backslope Brewing and wines from George’s Distributing and Rocky Mountain Wine.

Tickets for Loud at the Library are $50 ($35 of which is tax deductible). To purchase, visit ImagineIF Kalispell, call 406-314-4082 or email charlotte@imagineiflibraryfoundation.org. Information can also be found at www.imagineiflibraryfoundation.org.

