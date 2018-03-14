Ideal Nap Spots

1:33 a.m. A Hungry Horse man called 911 to complain that his neighbor’s band was disturbing the peace. He wanted to remain anonymous.

2:16 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone had hit his mailbox.

7:20 a.m. A Kalispell resident found a man lying in the middle of Airport Road. The resident feared that the man had been struck by a car, but it turns out the guy had gone for a walk, got tired and thought the street was the ideal spot for a nap.

7:39 p.m. A Kalispell man said he believes he knows who nailed his mailbox earlier in the day.

10:12 a.m. A rental car broke down in Columbia Falls.

11:01 a.m. More mailbox damage was reported in the Kalispell area.

1 p.m. Yet another Kalispell resident called to ask if law enforcement had heard about the damaged mailboxes. They had.

1:42 p.m. A large dump truck burst into flames and exploded in Columbia Falls.

1:58 p.m. A Bigfork man was complaining about that cat that lived under his porch.

2:25 p.m. An Evergreen teacher found marijuana in a student’s backpack and called the young man’s parents and the police.

3:13 p.m. Two dogs were reportedly walking down the street in Whitefish.

3:27 p.m. The driver of a pink truck was tailgating a number of people in Kalispell.

6:40 p.m. A driver west of Kalispell called 911 because a sheriff’s deputy was trailing him and he just wanted the guy to “back off.”

