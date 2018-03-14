Kelley’s Market Trends: Bigfork Area

The total number of sales within five miles of Bigfork in 2017 represents 8.9 percent of the total number of residential properties sold in Flathead County. The median price increased by 9 percent to $327,000.

In January, there were 109 homes on the market in this area compared to 123 in January of 2017. With 109 current listings, this represents 7.8 months of inventory, compared 4.9 months of inventory in all of Flathead County. Last year at this time there was 10.1 months inventory in this same area.

Bank-owned and distress sales were the same as they were in 2016.

Comments

comments