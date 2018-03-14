Spotlight Event: St. Patrick’s Weekend Party

When: Thursday, March 15, at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m.

Where: Brannigan’s Pub in Kalispell

More info: branniganspub.com

It’s that time of year again. Brannigan’s Pub will be hosting three days of entertainment under the tent to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. March 15 is an acoustic showcase featuring the area’s best singer/songwriters. March 16 is ‘80s night with Chain Reaction and New Wave Time Trippers. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, music begins at 1 p.m. and runs into the evening.

