Methamphetamine seized during a recent drug bust. Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A 58-year-old Charlo man has been charged felony distribution of dangerous drugs after being arrested by the Lake County Sherriff’s Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.

Tessie Curley, 58, was the subject of an extensive investigation, according to Sheriff Don Bell and was arrested last week. Law enforcement sized $2,200 worth of methamphetamine during Curley’s arrest.

Curley is expected to appear in Lake County District Court.

