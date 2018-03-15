Man Gets Deferred Sentence for Friend’s Death in Crash

BOZEMAN — A Montana judge issued a six-year deferred sentence for a man who crashed his car while speeding, killing his 17-year-old passenger.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the sentence handed down Wednesday requires 19-year-old Jacob Burroughs to participate in the Gallatin County Re-entry Program and in any chemical dependency treatment or counseling programs recommend by his probation officer.

Burroughs, of Bozeman, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in January for the September 2016 death of Joseph Carnefix.

In a statement to the court, Burroughs apologized to Carnefix’s family “for all the grief and suffering I caused to them.”

Prosecutor Eric Kitzmiller says the case reach an appropriate outcome.

Burroughs was also sentenced to probation, which will run concurrently, for unrelated burglary and theft charges.

