Summit Pool Reopens

The Summit Medical Fitness Center has reopened its pool a month after receiving a notice of complaints from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In an email to its members on March 14, the Summit said that following an OSHA investigation it was found that the complaints filed in February were “unsubstantiated.” The Summit, part of Kalispell Regional Healthcare, also invited the Flathead County Health Department to conduct an inspection of the pool after which the county gave the facility the green light to reopen.

According to a Feb. 16 email sent to Summit members, the facility had “received notice from OSHA regarding complaints about our pool water chemistry and air environment.”

