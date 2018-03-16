Two Bison Slaughter Protesters Arrested in Yellowstone Park

BOZEMAN – Two people were arrested after chaining themselves to cement-filled barrels in an effort to prevent trucks from hauling Yellowstone National Park bison to slaughterhouses.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports two members of the group Wild Buffalo Defense were arrested Friday in the park.

A federal court clerk in Mammoth, Wyoming, confirmed the arrests. Their names were not released.

Wild Buffalo Defense spokesman Monty Slate said the protest delayed a shipment of bison for a few hours before a path was cleared around the protesters.

Bison are shipped to slaughter each year as part of a population management plan for the park.

Three Wild Buffalo Defense protesters arrested in the park on March 6 were banned from the park for five years and ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines.

