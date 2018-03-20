Bail Set for Student Who Fled School Resource Officer

MISSOULA — Bail was set at $20,000 for a 17-year-old Montana high school student who was arrested for violating his probation after reportedly trying to run over a school resource officer at Big Sky High School in Missoula.

The officer had been investigating a tip that the student brought a gun to school Friday. After pursuing the teen out of the building, the student reportedly drove his car toward the officer, who fired shots at the vehicle.

Officers pursued the car until it crashed at a nearby car lot. Police say a citizen found a handgun along the chase route.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jennifer Clark said Monday she plans to charge the teen in Juvenile Court with felony criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence and eluding an officer. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Karen Townsend on Tuesday.

