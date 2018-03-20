Nearly 40 People Apply for Kalispell Police Chief Position

Nearly 40 people have applied to be the new chief of police in Kalispell. The city began looking for a new chief after long-time leader Roger Nasset announced he was leaving the department in December.

Nasset, who has been with the Kalispell Police Department for 24 years, including 11 years as its leader, has taken a security job in the private sector. Administrative Capt. Wade Rademacher is serving as interim chief until the position is filled.

A job description posted earlier this year asked that applicants have at least seven years of policing experience, including five years as a sergeant or higher rank. The new chief will be paid between $83,926 and $107,432, depending on experience.

City Manager Doug Russell said there is no specific timeline for hiring the new chief. The city had originally hoped to have the position filled by April, but Russell said it would most likely not hire someone until summer. Russell has the final say on who gets hired, although he expects that there will be a community forum or meet-and-greet with the finalists later in the spring.

“We want to make sure we find the right person,” Russell said.

